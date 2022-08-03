2022 Hem Flange Adhesives Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Hem Flange Adhesives market was valued at 808.83 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.7% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The hem flange describes a mechanical joint design which is used for joining inner and outer closure panels, as in metal doors, hoods, bonnets, or liftgates. To increase crash resistance the gap between the hemmed panels is filled with high-strength adhesive which also prevents corrosion.Currently, Henkel, Dupont, 3M, Sika, Bostik, Sunstar and Uniseal are the leaders of hem flange adhesives industry. Henkel is a global leader. In 2018, the sale of Henkel was 10594 MT, and the company holds a sales share of 10.59%. In Europe and the United States, Henkel, Dupont, 3M, Sika and Bostik are the market leader. R Henkel, Dupont, 3M, Sunstar, Uniseal and TGPM are leaders in the Asia Pacific market.

By Market Verdors:

Henkel

DowDuPont

3M

Sika

Bostik

Sunstar

Uniseal

Lord

Master Bond

EMS-EFTEC

Unitech

TGPM

Yancheng Baoguang

Jinan Hansiman

By Types:

One Component Adhesives

Two Component Adhesives

By Applications:

Door

Deck Lids

Hood

Lift Gates

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Hem Flange Adhesives Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Hem Flange Adhesives Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Hem Flange Adhesives Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Hem Flange Adhesives Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Hem Flange Adhesives Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Hem Flange Adhesives Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Hem Flange Adhesives (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Hem Flange Adhesives Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Hem Flange Adhesives Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Hem Flange Adhesives (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Hem Flange Adhe

