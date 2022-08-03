2022 Aluminum Pigments Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Aluminum Pigments market was valued at 321.32 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.57% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Aluminum pigments are produced almost exclusively using a wet-milling process that involves mineral spirits or other solvents. When aluminum powder is milled into a pigment, the geometry of the particles forms different shapes. For example, pigments used in plastics come in three different shapes. They resemble a flat cornflake, a flat ellipse and a sphere. Mirror-like pigments are produced through a vapor deposition process when a thin aluminum layer is deposited on a carrier film. The metallized film is run through a solvent tank where the release coating is dissolved.

The remaining aluminum layer is removed to form coarse reflective aluminum pigment flakes.Aluminum pigments appear to have color because they absorb some wavelengths of light more readily than other wavelengths (selective absorption). In contrast to a dye, a pigment generally is insoluble and will not combine with the substrate. This is a vital advantage when absorption-prone materials are used.

The appearances created by aluminum pigment range from metallescence (a colored pearlescent effect), a “liquid metal” appearance, a high or pinpoint sparkle and the glitter effect. Pigments can appear low-sheen or exceptionally bright, depending on the surface polish. These light-absorption and reflective factors contribute to the different appearances of paints and coatings used in the automotive industry.

