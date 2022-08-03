2022 DHA from Algae Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global DHA from Algae market was valued at 643.28 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.3% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

DHA, Docosahexaenoic acid, with molecular formula C22H32O2, is a primary structural component of the human brain, cerebral cortex, skin, sperm, testicles and retina. DHA can help lowering lipid, lowering blood pressure, anti-inflammatory, enhancing the activity of brain cells, improving eyesight and other effects. DHA is a kind of both Omega-3 essential fatty acids, which is rich in fish oil and microalgae.

DHA from algae as a novel food ingredients and nutrients nutritional supplements, compared with the traditional DHA fish oil supplements, the outstanding advantages is its high purity (which can be done without EPA), pollution and easy to achieve stable operation of the production process, thus ensuring the stability of product quality. Almost all countries have adopted the production of DHA from algae as infants, pregnant and lactating women, food and nutritional ingredients. In the next years, DHA from algae will occupy large market of infant formula.

