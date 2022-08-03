2022 Acetate Salt Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Acetate Salt market was valued at 1006.03 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.38% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

An acetate is a salt formed by the combination of acetic acid with an alkaline, earthy, or metallic base. “Acetate” also describes the conjugate base or ion (specifically, the negatively charged ion called an anion) typically found in aqueous solution and written with the chemical formula C2H3O2?. The neutral molecules formed by the combination of the acetate ion and a positive ion are also commonly called “acetates”.

The simplest of these is hydrogen acetate (called acetic acid) with corresponding salts, esters, and the polyatomic anion CH3CO2?, or CH3COO?.Physically, sodium acetate appears as a white hygroscopic or water-attracting crystalline powder. The pure substance has a melting point of 58 degrees C or 136 degrees F, and completely decomposes at the boiling point of 120 degrees C or 248 degrees F. Sodium acetate dissolves readily in water, having a solubility of 500 g/L at 20 degrees C. Crystals have a basic pH of about 7.5 to 9.0.

