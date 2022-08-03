2022 Chlorinated Paraffin Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Chlorinated Paraffin market was valued at 2945.92 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.09% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Chlorinated paraffin is straight-chain hydrocarbons that have been chlorinated. The three most common commercial feed stocks used are paraffin with carbon number ranges of: Short-chain (C10-13), Intermediate-chain (C14-17) and Long-chain (C18-30).INEOS, Zhongyu, Dover and SUNSHINE captured the top four revenue share spots in the chlorinated paraffin market in 2014. INEOS dominated with 11.23 percent revenue share, followed by Zhongyu with 8.44 percent revenue share and SUNSHINE with 3.37 percent revenue share.

By Market Verdors:

INEOS

Dover

Leuna Tenside

CAFFARO

KAUSTIK

Química del Cinca

NOV.ÁCKE CHEMICKÉ ZÁVODY

KLJ

Golden Dyechem

SLG

Aditya Birla

United Group

ORIENT MICRO

HANDY

ZHONGYU

HOUZAI

YongHeng

SUNSHINE

EAST HUGE DRAGON

Jingcheng

AUXILIARY

OCEANKING

Huaxia

LUXI

Xinwei

JIWEIZE

HOUJI

Xingxin

LONGHUA

Fuxing

By Types:

CP-42

CP-52

CP-70

By Applications:

PVC

Metal Working Oil

Paint

Polymeric Material

Sealant

Mastics

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Chlorinated Paraffin Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Chlorinated Paraffin Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Chlorinated Paraffin Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Chlorinated Paraffin Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Chlorinated Paraffin Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Chlorinated Paraffin Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Chlorinated Paraffin (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Chlorinated Paraffin Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Chlorinated Paraffin Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Chlorinated Paraffin (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Chlorinated Par

