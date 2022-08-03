2022 PVDF Resin Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global PVDF Resin market was valued at 13.07 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 21.23% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

This report is concentrated on PVDF Resin . PVDF is a polymer with several crystalline forms depending on the processing conditions. It has a melting temperature (~170 oC) significantly lower than that of the other fluoropolymers. The normal processing temperatures for PVDF are in the range 200-260 °C, and the continuous service temperature for PVDF is up to 150 °C. The crystallinity of PVDF increases significantly in the first week after processing and stabilizes after 4 weeks. This phenomenon increases crystallinity up to 65% and results in the intrinsic stress and the potential stress cracking. PVDF has very good chemical resistance to a wide range of chemicals, but it is not as good as that of other fluoropolymers. For example, PVDF can be swollen by polar solvents such as ethyl acetate and acetone. It shows medium flame resistance properties. PVDF also shares many of the characteristics of other fluoropolymers, such as thermal and oxidative stability, as well as outstanding weatherability. PVDF has substantially greater strength, wear resistance, and creep resistance than PTFE and FEP. PVDF undergoes cross-linking when exposed to ionizing radiation, which leads to a modification of its mechanical properties. PVDF has been used in the architectural Agricultural Coating, the wire and cable industry and the chemical industry for valves, pumps and bearings. Heat-shrinkable tubing made from PVDF is used in the electronics, aerospace, and aircraft industries. The alternative arrangement of fluorine and hydrogen atoms on the polymer main chain leads to an unusual polarity with a dramatic effect on dielectric properties. PVDF has a high dielectric constant (8 ~ 9) relative to the other fluoropolymers, and it also shows strong piezoelectricity. The promising developments include actuator materials, piezoelectric ceramics, piezoelectric composites and piezomicrosensors. Rising demand for PVDF resin in various end-user industries, collaborations and strategic alliances between market players and high performance properties coupled with rising acceptance of PVDF resin are some of the important factors that are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. However, factors such as increasing threat of substitutes and growing environmental & health concerns coupled with volatile prices are likely to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, a growth in the penetration of PVDF resin in industries such as new energies, oil & gas, automotive and aviation will provide significant opportunities to the industry players across the value chain. Besides, significant investments in research & development activities is expected to provide novel opportunities for the market to grow in the near future.

By Market Verdors:

Arkema

Solvay

Dongyue

3F

Kureha

Sinochem Lantian

Zhejiang Juhua

Shandong Deyi

3M

Zhejiang Fluorine

DAIKIN

By Types:

PVDF Granule

PVDF Powder

By Applications:

Agricultural Coating

Chemicals

Electronics

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global PVDF Resin Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global PVDF Resin Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global PVDF Resin Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global PVDF Resin Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: PVDF Resin Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global PVDF Resin Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global PVDF Resin (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global PVDF Resin Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global PVDF Resin Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global PVDF Resin (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global PVDF Resin Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global PVDF Resin Revenue and Market S

