2022 Photoinitiator Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Photoinitiator market was valued at 79.6 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.59% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Photoinitiator, known as a photosensitizer or the photocuring agent, it is a type of compound which is capable of absorbing energy of certain wavelengths in the ultraviolet region (250 ~ 420nm) or in the visible region (400 ~ 800nm) to generate free radicals, cations, giving rise to a crosslinking and polymerization of the monomer. Photoinitiator is a key component of light-curing materials, which plays a decisive role to the light curing speed.Photoinitiators has two types, which include free-radical type photoinitiator and cationic type photoinitiator. And each type has application industries relatively. With crossing and curing effects of photoinitiators, the downstream application industries will need more photoinitiators products. So, photoinitiators has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high purity and good performance photoinitiators through improving technology. The major raw materials for photoinitiators are benzil, benzoylbenzoate, chlorobenzaldehyde, ammonium acetate, sulfonium hydrochloride, 3,4-dimethoxy benzaldehyde, and other auxiliary chemicals. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of photoinitiators. The production cost of photoinitiators is also an important factor which could impact the price of photoinitiators. The photoinitiators manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents decreasing trend according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.

By Market Verdors:

IGM Resins

Tianjin Jiuri New Materials

BASF

Lambson

Arkema

DBC

NewSun

Eutec

Zhejiang Yangfan New Materials

Tronly

Hongtai Chemical

Jinkangtai Chemical

Polynaisse

Hubei Gurun

Kurogane Kasei

By Types:

Free-radical Type Photoinitiator

Cationic Type Photoinitiator

By Applications:

Paints

Inks

Adhesives

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Photoinitiator Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Photoinitiator Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Photoinitiator Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Photoinitiator Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Photoinitiator Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Photoinitiator Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Photoinitiator (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Photoinitiator Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Photoinitiator Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Photoinitiator (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Photoinitiator Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

