2022 Petroleum Resin Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Petroleum Resin market was valued at 360.98 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Petroleum resin is a kind of oligomer with molecular weight between 300-3000. Petroleum resins are produced from petroleum based feedstock aliphatic (C5), aromatic (C9), DCPD (dicyclopentadiene) or mixtures of these. After a series of process like polymerization and distillation, petroleum resins have good performance in thermos stability and chemical stability. In addition, petroleum resins can also adjust adhesiveness.Petroleum resin has several types, which include C5 petroleum resin, C9 petroleum resin, C5/C9 petroleum resin, hydrogenated petroleum resin and others. And hydrogenated petroleum resin is the mainstream product. With the development of economy, the downstream application industries will need more petroleum resin. So, petroleum resin has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high quality petroleum resin through improving manufacturing process. The major raw materials for petroleum resin are C5 fraction and C9 fraction, etc. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of petroleum resin, and then impact the price of petroleum resin. We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. According to the economy development status, the price presents decreasing trend from 2011 to 2015, and that showed increasing trend in 2016. And, there is decreasing trend in gross margin.

By Market Verdors:

ExxonMobil

Eastman

Kolon

TOTAL(Cray Valley)

ZEON

Formosan Union

Mitsui Chemicals

Arakawa Chemical

RÜTGERS Group

Resinall

Idemitsu

Neville

Shangdong Qilong

Zibo Luhua

Zhejiang Henghe

Jinlin Fuyuan

Puyang Changyu

Henan G&D

Guangdong Xinhuayue

Fuxun Huaxing

Daqing Huake

Shanghai Jinsen

Lanzhou Xinlan

Kete

Jinhai Chengguang

By Types:

C5 Petroleum Resin

C9 Petroleum Resin

C5/C9 Petroleum Resin

Modified Petroleum Resin

By Applications:

Paint

Rubber

Adhesive & Sealant

Printing Ink

