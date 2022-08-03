2022 Polyamide 6,6 Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Polyamide 6,6 market was valued at 741.05 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.68% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Polyamide 6,6 is a type of polyamide or nylon. It also called nylon 66 or PA 66. Nylon 6,6 is made of two monomers each containing 6 carbon atoms, hexamethylenediamine and adipic acid. The repeat unit of polyamide 66 is C12H22O2N2. There is a wide range of nylon 6,6 polymer for use in industrial, textile, and automotive applications. Nylon 6,6 is desirable in many applications due to its outstanding tenacity, elasticity, dye-fastness and high melting point.As revenue, North America is the largest regional market for PA66, with revenue exceeding 3 Billion $ in 2016. Europe and China are expected to reach 2.17 Billion $ and 1.17 Billion $ in 2017, respectively. In application, PA66 downstream is wide used in automotive, electrical & electronics, machinery equipment, textile and others and recently PA66 has acquired increasing significance in various fields of automotive. Globally, the PA66 market is mainly driven by growing demand for automotive, which accounts for nearly 52.51% of total downstream consumption of PA66 in global in 2016. In price, the price of PA66 average price decrease from $ 4659 in 2011 to $ 3155 in 2016. The price of PA66 was decreased year by year.

By Market Verdors:

Invista

Ascend

Solvay

BASF

Asahi Kasei

Dupont

Radici Group

Shenma

Hua Yang

By Types:

PA66 -Plastic

PA66-Fiber

By Applications:

Automotive

Textiles and Carpet

Electrical and Electronics

Machinery

