2022 Machinable Ceramic Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Machinable Ceramic market was valued at 13.76 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.69% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Machinable ceramic has a continuous use temperature of 800°C and a peak temperature of 1000°C. Its coefficient of thermal expansion readily matches most metals and sealing glasses. It is non-wetting, exhibits zero porosity, and unlike ductile materials, won`t deform. It is an excellent insulator at high voltages, various frequencies and high temperatures. And, when properly baked out, it won`t outgas in vacuum environments.Machinable ceramics allow ceramic components to be made without the delay or expense of conventional ceramic manufacturing processes. Applications of machinable ceramic include Aerospace Industry, Constant & Ultra-high Vacuum Environments, Medical Industry, Welding Nozzles, Semi-conductor Industry and so on. Among those applications, Semi-conductor industry accounts for the largest market share, which was about 32.24% in 2016. The machinable ceramic industry is relatively concentrated. Tokuyama is the largest producer with an output of 72389 Kg in 2016. The second producer, Corning, comes from France, with 28.08% output share. Global production of machinable ceramic increased from 232517 Kg in 2012 to 238512 Kg in 2016. There is no doubt that Japan is the largest production base. As for consumption, USA is the largest consumer with about 27.12% share in 2016. Europe is the follower, consuming about 53727 Kg. Due to its own advantages, machinable ceramic industry keeps upward tendency in the recent years, it is estimated that global machinable ceramic industry will be worthy of 152.83 million USD in 2022.

By Market Verdors:

Corning

Tokuyama

Ferrotec

Crystex Composites

Aremco

Ariake Materials

Wuxi Creative Ceramic

INNOVACERA

By Types:

Fluorophlogopite Glass Ceramic

Non-oxide Ceramic

By Applications:

Aerospace Industry

Constant & Ultra-high Vacuum Environments

Medical Industry

Welding Nozzles

Semi-conductor Industry

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Machinable Ceramic Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Machinable Ceramic Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Machinable Ceramic Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Machinable Ceramic Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Machinable Ceramic Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Machinable Ceramic Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Machinable Ceramic (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Machinable Ceramic Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Machinable Ceramic Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Machinable Ceramic (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Machinable Ceramic Consumption and

