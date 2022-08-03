2022 Ammonium Thiosulfate Fertilizer Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Ammonium Thiosulfate Fertilizer market was valued at 265.2 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.88% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Ammonium thiosulfate fertilizer (ATF) is the most widely used fluid fertilizer that contains sulfur; it is composed of sulfur dioxide, elemental sulfur, and aqueous ammonia.It is widely used in the fluid fertilizer industry to make a wide range of N-P-K-S fertilizers. However, it is not compatible with acidic solutions, and not with anhydrous ammonia. And it decomposes in the soil to form equal amount of sulfate, suitable to the S uptake patterns for most crops. It is widely used in the fluid fertilizer industry to make a wide range of N-P-K-S fertilizers. However, it is not compatible with acidic solutions, and not with anhydrous ammonia. And it decomposes in the soil to form equal amount of sulfate, suitable to the S uptake patterns for most crops. As for the region consumption, North America remained the largest market for ammonium thiosulfate in the world, with 56.33% market share consumption in 2015. Other major consuming regions include Europe and South America, which account for 27.87% and 9.42% respectively. The trading of ammonium thiosulfate is not frequent, though ammonium thiosulfate can be detected to be transformed from North America to South America. High price and transportation fee, and lacking awareness of sulfur fertilizer might be the main reason for the situation. As the development of ammonium thiosulfate in global regions, the market would be expanded greatly. Fertilizer is the largest application of ammonium thiosulfate. Ammonium Thiosulfate is an excellent source of ammoniacal nitrogen that is quickly absorbed by the plant, which contains 12% nitrogen and 26% sulfur. Corn and grain are the most popular crops that use Ammonium thiosulfate fertilizer.

By Market Verdors:

By Types:

Liquid Type

Solid Type

By Applications:

Cash Crops

Grain

Corn

