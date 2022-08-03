2022 PET Strapping Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global PET Strapping market was valued at 622.57 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.23% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Polyester strapping is characterized by a very consistent tensile strength and very high elongation. Characteristics that are most decisive factor for a safe and reliable strapping method. Unlike strapping made from steel, Polyester strapping having its very high elongation, is able to absorb shocks and impacts during transportation and handling far better than steel strapping is capable of. The excellent elongation allows the substitution for the same application with Polyester strap having a lower breaking strength.The PET Strapping mainly classified into two types: Embossed PET Strapping and Smooth PET Strapping. Smooth PET Strapping is currently the most popular type in Asia-Pacific accounting for about 70% market share.

By Market Verdors:

Signode

STEK

M.J.Maillis Group

Cordstrap

FROMM Group

Yuandong

Hiroyuki Industries

Yongsun

Baole

Patel Strap Manufacturing

Tianli

Strapack

Teufelberger

Cyklop

Ruparel Polystrap

Mosca

By Types:

Embossed PET Strapping

Smooth PET Strapping

By Applications:

Wood Industry

Paper Industry

Food & Beverage

Textile Industry

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global PET Strapping Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global PET Strapping Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global PET Strapping Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global PET Strapping Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: PET Strapping Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global PET Strapping Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global PET Strapping (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global PET Strapping Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global PET Strapping Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global PET Strapping (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global PET Strapping Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

