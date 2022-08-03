Waste to Energy (WTE) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

WTE (Waste-to-Energy) or energy-from-waste (EfW) is the process of generating energy in the form of electricity and/or heat from the primary treatment of waste. WTE is a form of energy recovery. Most WTE processes produce electricity and/or heat directly through combustion, or produce a combustible fuel commodity, such as methane, methanol, ethanol or synthetic fuels.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Waste to Energy (WTE) in Global, including the following market information:

Global Waste to Energy (WTE) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Waste to Energy (WTE) market was valued at 11720 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 14200 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Thermal Technologies Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Waste to Energy (WTE) include Sanfeng Covanta, China Everbright, Tianjin Teda, Grandblue, Shanghai Environmental and Shenzhen Energy, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Waste to Energy (WTE) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Waste to Energy (WTE) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Waste to Energy (WTE) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Thermal Technologies

Biochemical Reactions

Global Waste to Energy (WTE) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Waste to Energy (WTE) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Power Plant

Heating Plant

Other

Global Waste to Energy (WTE) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Waste to Energy (WTE) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Waste to Energy (WTE) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Waste to Energy (WTE) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sanfeng Covanta

China Everbright

Tianjin Teda

Grandblue

Shanghai Environmental

Shenzhen Energy

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Waste to Energy (WTE) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Waste to Energy (WTE) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Waste to Energy (WTE) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Waste to Energy (WTE) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Waste to Energy (WTE) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Waste to Energy (WTE) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Waste to Energy (WTE) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Waste to Energy (WTE) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Waste to Energy (WTE) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Waste to Energy (WTE) Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Waste to Energy (WTE) Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Waste to Energy (WTE) Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Waste to Energy (WTE) Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by

