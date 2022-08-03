SiC & GaN Power Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Wide-bandgap semiconductors (WBG or WBGS) are semiconductor materials which have a relatively large band gap compared to typical semiconductors. Silicon Carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) Power Devices are the mainly used Wide-bandgap semiconductors materials.

This report contains market size and forecasts of SiC & GaN Power Devices in global, including the following market information:

Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five SiC & GaN Power Devices companies in 2021 (%)

The global SiC & GaN Power Devices market was valued at 1073.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7143.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 31.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

GaN Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of SiC & GaN Power Devices include Infineon, Rohm, Mitsubishi, STMicro, Fuji, Toshiba, Microchip Technology, United Silicon Carbide Inc. and GeneSic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the SiC & GaN Power Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

GaN

SiC

Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Consumer Electronics

Automotive & Transportation

Industrial Use

Others

Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies SiC & GaN Power Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies SiC & GaN Power Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies SiC & GaN Power Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies SiC & GaN Power Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Infineon

Rohm

Mitsubishi

STMicro

Fuji

Toshiba

Microchip Technology

United Silicon Carbide Inc.

GeneSic

Efficient Power Conversion (EPC)

GaN Systems

VisIC Technologies LTD

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 SiC & GaN Power Devices Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Overall Market Size

2.1 Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top SiC & GaN Power Devices Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Sales by Companies

3.5 Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 SiC & GaN Power Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers SiC & GaN Power Devices Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 SiC & GaN Power Devices Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 SiC & GaN Power Devices Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 SiC & GaN Power Devices Companies

4 Sights by Product

