Alternators Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Alternators are equipment which can convert mechanical energy into electrical energy. Like motors, alternators are also consisting of stator and rotor. The rotor consists of a coil of wire wrapped around an iron core. Surrounding the rotor is another set of coils, three in number, called the stator, which is fixed to the shell of the alternator, and does not turn.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Alternators in global, including the following market information:
Global Alternators Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Alternators Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MW)
Global top five Alternators companies in 2021 (%)
The global Alternators market was valued at 27340 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 33990 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Below 5KW Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Alternators include GE, Emerson, Hitachi, Shanghai Electric, SIEMENS, Caterpillar, Valeo, Bosch and Toshiba, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Alternators manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Alternators Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)
Global Alternators Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Below 5KW
5KW-10MW
Above 10MW
Global Alternators Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)
Global Alternators Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Solar Energy
Wind Energy
Hydro Energy
Biomass Energy
Ocean Energy
Geothermal Energy
Global Alternators Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)
Global Alternators Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Alternators revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Alternators revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Alternators sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MW)
Key companies Alternators sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GE
Emerson
Hitachi
Shanghai Electric
SIEMENS
Caterpillar
Valeo
Bosch
Toshiba
Mitsubishi
Denso
Cummins
ABB
NTC
Andritz
Marathon Electric
HEC
WEG
MEIDEN
Fuji Electric
Mecc Alte
Marelli Motori
Brush
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Alternators Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Alternators Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Alternators Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Alternators Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Alternators Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Alternators Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Alternators Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Alternators Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Alternators Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Alternators Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Alternators Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Alternators Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Alternators Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alternators Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Alternators Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alternators Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Alternators Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Below 5KW
4.1.3 5KW-10MW
4.1.4 Above 10MW
4.2 By Type – Gl
