Global Plasma Lighting Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Plasma Lighting market was valued at 292.23 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.92% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Plasma lighting systems are electrodeless metal halide lamps that produce light directly from an arc discharge operated under high pressure. The arc discharge is powered by a high-frequency electromagnetic field generated externally to the lamp. This is different from conventional high-intensity discharge (HID) lamps which have electrodes within the arc tube that convey current to sustain the arc discharge.

By Market Verdors:

LUMA Group

Ceravision

Hive Lighting

Ka Shui Group

Green de Corp

Gavita

By Types:

300W

700W

1,000W

By Applications:

Roadways

Industrial

Horticulture

Entertainment

