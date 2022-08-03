Residential Landscape Lighting Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Residential Landscape Lighting refers to the use of outdoor illumination of private landscapes or pools; for the enhancement and purposes of safety, night-time aesthetics, accessibility, security, recreation, and sports, and social and event uses.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Residential Landscape Lighting in global, including the following market information:
Global Residential Landscape Lighting Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Residential Landscape Lighting Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Residential Landscape Lighting companies in 2021 (%)
The global Residential Landscape Lighting market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Low Voltage Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Residential Landscape Lighting include OSRAM Group, GE Lighting, Legrand, Hubbell, Kichler, Maxim Lighting, Philips, Cree Lighting and Generation Brands, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Residential Landscape Lighting manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Residential Landscape Lighting Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Residential Landscape Lighting Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Low Voltage
Line Voltage
Solar
Global Residential Landscape Lighting Market, by Installation, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Residential Landscape Lighting Market Segment Percentages, by Installation, 2021 (%)
DIY
Vendor Installer
Independent Installer
Global Residential Landscape Lighting Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Residential Landscape Lighting Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Residential Landscape Lighting revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Residential Landscape Lighting revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Residential Landscape Lighting sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Residential Landscape Lighting sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
OSRAM Group
GE Lighting
Legrand
Hubbell
Kichler
Maxim Lighting
Philips
Cree Lighting
Generation Brands
Feit Electric Company
Hudson Valley Lighting
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Residential Landscape Lighting Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Installation
1.3 Global Residential Landscape Lighting Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Residential Landscape Lighting Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Residential Landscape Lighting Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Residential Landscape Lighting Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Residential Landscape Lighting Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Residential Landscape Lighting Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Residential Landscape Lighting Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Residential Landscape Lighting Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Residential Landscape Lighting Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Residential Landscape Lighting Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Residential Landscape Lighting Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Residential Landscape Lighting Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Residential Landscape Lighting Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Residential Landscape Lighting Compan
