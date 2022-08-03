Residential Landscape Lighting Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Residential Landscape Lighting refers to the use of outdoor illumination of private landscapes or pools; for the enhancement and purposes of safety, night-time aesthetics, accessibility, security, recreation, and sports, and social and event uses.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Residential Landscape Lighting in global, including the following market information:

Global Residential Landscape Lighting Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6807037/global-residential-lscape-lighting-2022-2028-891

Global Residential Landscape Lighting Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Residential Landscape Lighting companies in 2021 (%)

The global Residential Landscape Lighting market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Low Voltage Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Residential Landscape Lighting include OSRAM Group, GE Lighting, Legrand, Hubbell, Kichler, Maxim Lighting, Philips, Cree Lighting and Generation Brands, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Residential Landscape Lighting manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Residential Landscape Lighting Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Residential Landscape Lighting Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Low Voltage

Line Voltage

Solar

Global Residential Landscape Lighting Market, by Installation, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Residential Landscape Lighting Market Segment Percentages, by Installation, 2021 (%)

DIY

Vendor Installer

Independent Installer

Global Residential Landscape Lighting Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Residential Landscape Lighting Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Residential Landscape Lighting revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Residential Landscape Lighting revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Residential Landscape Lighting sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Residential Landscape Lighting sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

OSRAM Group

GE Lighting

Legrand

Hubbell

Kichler

Maxim Lighting

Philips

Cree Lighting

Generation Brands

Feit Electric Company

Hudson Valley Lighting

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-residential-lscape-lighting-2022-2028-891-6807037

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Residential Landscape Lighting Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Installation

1.3 Global Residential Landscape Lighting Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Residential Landscape Lighting Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Residential Landscape Lighting Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Residential Landscape Lighting Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Residential Landscape Lighting Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Residential Landscape Lighting Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Residential Landscape Lighting Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Residential Landscape Lighting Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Residential Landscape Lighting Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Residential Landscape Lighting Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Residential Landscape Lighting Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Residential Landscape Lighting Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Residential Landscape Lighting Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Residential Landscape Lighting Compan

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-residential-lscape-lighting-2022-2028-891-6807037

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: Global Residential Landscape Lighting Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Residential Landscape Lighting Market Outlook 2022

Residential Landscape Lighting Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Residential Landscape Lighting Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

