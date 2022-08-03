Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) is electrical generation and storage performed by a variety of small, grid-connected or distribution system-connected devices. Different from conventional power station, DER systems are decentralized, modular, and more flexible technologies that are located close to the load they serve. DER systems typically use renewable energy sources, including small hydro, biomass, biogas, solar power, wind power, and geothermal power, and increasingly play an important role for the electric power distribution system. This report introduced distributed energy generation equipment and energy storage equipment, engineering services and software are not included.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) in Global, including the following market information:

Global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) market was valued at 44070 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 52340 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wind DERs Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) include GE, Siemens, Vestas, Goldwind, Envision, LONGi, JinkoSolar, DRAX and JA Solar, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wind DERs

PV DERs

Global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial

Residential

Others

Global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GE

Siemens

Vestas

Goldwind

Envision

LONGi

JinkoSolar

DRAX

JA Solar

Trina Solar

Canadian Solar

Hanwha Solutions

Risen Energy

First Solar

Enel Group

?rsted

NEC

Chint Electrics

Schneider Electric

Caterpiller

SunPower

Seraphim

LG Business Solutions

Jinergy

Jolywood

Solargiga

Shunfeng

EGing PV

Cummins

Tangshan Haitai

HT-SAAE

Talesun Solar

GCL System

