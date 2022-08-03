Global Direct Methanol Fuel Cells Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Direct Methanol Fuel Cells market was valued at 116.65 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.11% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The growing demand for clean energy has been accompanied by depletion of fossil fuels, which has shifted the focus toward fuel cell markets. The DMFC market is still in its initial development phase in all the regions due to slow infrastructure development for refueling of fuel cells, technical limitations, and use of expensive materials for its manufacturing. Government initiatives and grants for fuel cell research, investments from financial institutions, high-energy storage density as compared with batteries and other fuel cells, growing demand for clean energy, and use of cheaper metals for its manufacturing are driving the growth of the global DMFC market.The DMFC market has also been segmented on the basis of components into electrodes, membranes, balance of stack, and balance of system, among others. Majority of the DMFC market is captured by electrode component.

By Market Verdors:

SFC Energy Ag

Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Oorja Protonics Inc.

Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies

Meoh Power

Bren-Tronics Incorporated

Treadstone Technologies

Viaspace Inc.

Dupont

Ird Fuel Cell

Johnson Matthey

Fujikura Limited

Antig Technology

Samsung SDI

By Types:

Electrode

Membrane

Balance of System

Balance of Stack

By Applications:

Portable

Stationary

Transportation

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Direct Methanol Fuel Cells Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Direct Methanol Fuel Cells Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Electrode

1.4.3 Membrane

1.4.4 Balance of System

1.4.5 Balance of Stack

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Direct Methanol Fuel Cells Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Portable

1.5.3 Stationary

1.5.4 Transportation

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Direct Methanol Fuel Cells Market

1.8.1 Global Direct Methanol Fuel Cells Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Direct Methanol Fuel Cells Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Direct Methanol Fuel Cells Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Direct Methanol Fuel Cells Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Direct Methanol Fuel Cells Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Direct Methanol Fuel Cells Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Direct Methanol

