Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Concentrated solar power (also called concentrating solar power, concentrated solar thermal, and CSP) systems generate solar power by using mirrors or lenses to concentrate a large area of sunlight, or solar thermal energy, onto a small area.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) in global, including the following market information:

Global Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MW)

Global top five Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) market was valued at 2094.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3802.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Trench Concentrating Solar Power Systems Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) include BrightSource Energy, Solar Millennium AG, Abengoa, Orano, Siemens, Acciona Energy, ESolar, SolarReserve and Schott, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)

Global Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Trench Concentrating Solar Power Systems

Tower-type Solar Power Tower Systems

Dish Concentrating Solar Power Systems

Other

Global Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)

Global Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Generate Electricity

Industrial Heating

Other

Global Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)

Global Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MW)

Key companies Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BrightSource Energy

Solar Millennium AG

Abengoa

Orano

Siemens

Acciona Energy

ESolar

SolarReserve

Schott

Wilson Solarpower

Cool Earth

Novatec

Lointek

NextEra Energy Resources

Shams Power

ZED Solar

Absolicon

Rioglass Solar

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Compani

