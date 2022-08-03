Power Conversion Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Converters and inverters are electrical devices that convert current. Converters convert the voltage of an electric device, usually alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) or change the current frequency.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Power Conversion in global, including the following market information:
Global Power Conversion Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Power Conversion Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Power Conversion companies in 2021 (%)
The global Power Conversion market was valued at 28480 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 36570 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
12-48 V Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Power Conversion include ABB, Siemens, SMA, Yaskawa, Huawei, Sungrow, Schneider Electric, Fuji Electric and Solaredge, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Power Conversion manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Power Conversion Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Power Conversion Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
12-48 V
48-200 V
200-400 V
Above 400 V
Global Power Conversion Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Power Conversion Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
DC Power Source Usage
UPS
Motor Controller
Solar
Global Power Conversion Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Power Conversion Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Power Conversion revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Power Conversion revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Power Conversion sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Power Conversion sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ABB
Siemens
SMA
Yaskawa
Huawei
Sungrow
Schneider Electric
Fuji Electric
Solaredge
Inovance Technology
TBEA
TMEIC
Omron
Fronius
Enphase Energy
KACO
Ingeteam
Kostal
Bestek
NFA
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Power Conversion Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Power Conversion Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Power Conversion Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Power Conversion Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Power Conversion Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Power Conversion Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Power Conversion Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Power Conversion Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Power Conversion Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Power Conversion Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Power Conversion Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Power Conversion Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Power Conversion Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Power Conversion Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Power Conversion Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Power Conversion Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Power Conversion Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
