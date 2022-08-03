Global Electrolyzer Market Outlook 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Traditional Alkaline Electroliser
PEM Electroliser
Segment by Application
Power Plants
Steel Plant
Electronics and Photovoltaics
Industrial Gases
Energy Storage or Fueling for FCEV's
Power to Gas
Others
By Company
Cummins
Teledyne Energy Systems
Suzhou Jingli
McPhy
TianJin Mainland
Siemens
Nel Hydrogen
Toshiba
Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment
Elogen
ITM Power
Idroenergy Spa
Erredue SpA
Kobelco Eco-Solutions
ShaanXi HuaQin
EM Solution
Beijing Zhongdian
H2B2
Elchemtech
Verde LLC
Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy
Asahi Kasei
ELB Elektrolyse technik GmbH
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Electrolyzer Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Electrolyzer
1.2 Electrolyzer Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Electrolyzer Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Traditional Alkaline Electroliser
1.2.3 PEM Electroliser
1.3 Electrolyzer Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Electrolyzer Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Power Plants
1.3.3 Steel Plant
1.3.4 Electronics and Photovoltaics
1.3.5 Industrial Gases
1.3.6 Energy Storage or Fueling for FCEV's
1.3.7 Power to Gas
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Electrolyzer Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Electrolyzer Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Electrolyzer Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Electrolyzer Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Electrolyzer Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.4 China Electrolyzer Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 Japan Electrolyzer Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.6 South Korea Electrolyzer Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Electrolyzer Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
