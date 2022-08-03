Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery market was valued at 2054.66 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 25.14% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Lithium-ion battery electrolyte additives are mainly used in lithium-ion battery electrolytes, which can remove trace moisture in the battery, extend battery cycle life, prevent electrolyte deterioration, and can form a protective film on the electrode surface to improve battery performance. At present, conventional additives such as vinylene carbonate (VC), fluoroethylene carbonate (FEC), and 1,3-propane sultone (1,3-PS) are the most commonly used additives. As battery performance requirements increase and With the development of electrolyte technology, the role of electrolyte additives has become increasingly important, and its proportion in the total cost of electrolyte has been rising.In 2019, the global lithium battery electrolyte additive market is led by China. At present, the global concentration of lithium battery electrolyte additives is relatively high. Major manufacturers include HSC Lithium-Battery Materials Co., Ltd.?Zhangjiagang Hicomer Chemical Co., Ltd.?Suzhou huayi new energy technology co., LTD.?Rongcheng Qing Mu High-Tech Materials Co., Ltd.?Broahony, etc. Jiangsu Huasheng is the global market leader. In 2019, Jiangsu Huasheng occupies 22.19% of the global sales market share. It is expected that industry competition will become more intense in the next few years, especially in the Chinese market. Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery can be divided into 4 types: Vinylene Carbonate (VC), Fluorinated Ethylene Carbonate (FEC), 1,3-Propane Sultone (1,3-PS), Vinyl Ethylene Carbonate (VEC). The most commonly used additives are conventional additives such as vinylene carbonate (VC) and fluoroethylene carbonate (FEC), with the market share nearly 36% and 21% respectively. According to different application fields, lithium-ion battery electrolytes are divided into consumer lithium-ion battery electrolytes, power lithium-ion battery electrolytes and energy storage lithium-ion battery electrolytes, which holds 64% of the market in 2019.

