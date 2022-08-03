Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Vinylene Carbonate (VC)
Fluorinated Ethylene Carbonate (FEC)
1,3-Propane Sultone (1,3-PS)
Vinyl Ethylene Carbonate (VEC)
Segment by Application
Power Electrolyte
Consumer Electrolyte
Energy Storage Electrolyte
By Company
HSC Lithium-Battery Materials Co., Ltd.
Zhangjiagang Hicomer Chemical Co., Ltd.
Suzhou Huayi New Energy Technology Co., LTD.
Rongcheng Qing Mu High-Tech Materials Co., Ltd.
Broahony
Great Material & Tech
Production by Region
China
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Vinylene Carbonate (VC)
1.2.3 Fluorinated Ethylene Carbonate (FEC)
1.2.4 1,3-Propane Sultone (1,3-PS)
1.2.5 Vinyl Ethylene Carbonate (VEC)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Power Electrolyte
1.3.3 Consumer Electrolyte
1.3.4 Energy Storage Electrolyte
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Production
2.1 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 China
3 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales Estimates and Forecasts
