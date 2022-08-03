Solar Ingot Wafer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Solar Ingot Wafer is a kind of raw materials used for solar cell. Generally, this material mainly by the high-purity polysilicon feedstock crystal or ingot obtained by pulling ingots, after cutting by the steel wire into very thin (200 microns) round or square of the film which is called silicon wafer.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Solar Ingot Wafer in global, including the following market information:
Global Solar Ingot Wafer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Solar Ingot Wafer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MW)
Global top five Solar Ingot Wafer companies in 2021 (%)
The global Solar Ingot Wafer market was valued at 38530 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 82970 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Monocrystalline Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Solar Ingot Wafer include GCL(CN), LDK(CN), China Jinglong(CN), Yingli Solar(CN), ReneSola(CN), Green Energy Technology(TW), Sornid Hi-Tech(CN), Jinko Solar(CN) and Nexolon(KR), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Solar Ingot Wafer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Solar Ingot Wafer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)
Global Solar Ingot Wafer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Monocrystalline
Polycrystalline
Global Solar Ingot Wafer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)
Global Solar Ingot Wafer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Mono Solar Cell
Multi Solar Cell
Global Solar Ingot Wafer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)
Global Solar Ingot Wafer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Solar Ingot Wafer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Solar Ingot Wafer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Solar Ingot Wafer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MW)
Key companies Solar Ingot Wafer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GCL(CN)
LDK(CN)
China Jinglong(CN)
Yingli Solar(CN)
ReneSola(CN)
Green Energy Technology(TW)
Sornid Hi-Tech(CN)
Jinko Solar(CN)
Nexolon(KR)
Solargiga Energy Holdings
Trinasolar(CN)
Targray
Dahai New Energy(CN)
SAS(TW)
Comtec Solar
Pillar
Huantai GROUP
Crystalox
Eversol
Topoint(CN)
Maharishi Solar
Photowatt
Shaanxi Hermaion Solar
CNPV
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Solar Ingot Wafer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Solar Ingot Wafer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Solar Ingot Wafer Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Solar Ingot Wafer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Solar Ingot Wafer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Solar Ingot Wafer Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Solar Ingot Wafer Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Solar Ingot Wafer Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Solar Ingot Wafer Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Solar Ingot Wafer Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Solar Ingot Wafer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Solar Ingot Wafer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Solar Ingot Wafer Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solar Ingot Wafer Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Solar Ingot Wafer Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solar Ingot Wafer Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Solar Ingot Wafer Market Size Markets, 2021 &
