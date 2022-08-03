Stationary Fuel Cells Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Stationary fuel cells generate electricity through an electrochemical reaction, not combustion, providing clean, efficient, and reliable off-grid power to homes, businesses, telecommunications networks, utilities, and others.

Stationary fuel cells are quiet and have very low emissions, so they can be to be installed nearly anywhere. These systems provide power on-site directly to customers, without the efficiency losses of long-range grid transmission.

Stationary fuel cell systems also take up much less space in proportion to other clean energy technologies. For instance, a 10 megawatt (MW) fuel cell installation can be sited in a about an acre of land. This is compared to about 10 acres required per MW of solar power and about 50 acres per MW of wind.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Stationary Fuel Cells in global, including the following market information:

Global Stationary Fuel Cells Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Stationary Fuel Cells Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MW)

Global top five Stationary Fuel Cells companies in 2021 (%)

The global Stationary Fuel Cells market was valued at 7948.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 46510 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 28.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

0-1 KW Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Stationary Fuel Cells include Panasonic, Toshiba, Siemens, Fuji Electric, POSCO ENERGY, Bloom Energy, JX Nippon, FuelCell Energy and Ballard Power, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Stationary Fuel Cells manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Stationary Fuel Cells Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)

Global Stationary Fuel Cells Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

0-1 KW

1-4 KW

Above 4 KW

Global Stationary Fuel Cells Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)

Global Stationary Fuel Cells Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Telecommunications Network

Secure Communications

Other

Global Stationary Fuel Cells Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)

Global Stationary Fuel Cells Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Stationary Fuel Cells revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Stationary Fuel Cells revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Stationary Fuel Cells sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MW)

Key companies Stationary Fuel Cells sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Panasonic

Toshiba

Siemens

Fuji Electric

POSCO ENERGY

Bloom Energy

JX Nippon

FuelCell Energy

Ballard Power

Plug Power

Doosan PureCell America

Altergy

SOLIDpower

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Stationary Fuel Cells Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Stationary Fuel Cells Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Stationary Fuel Cells Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Stationary Fuel Cells Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Stationary Fuel Cells Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Stationary Fuel Cells Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Stationary Fuel Cells Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Stationary Fuel Cells Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Stationary Fuel Cells Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Stationary Fuel Cells Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Stationary Fuel Cells Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Stationary Fuel Cells Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Stationary Fuel Cells Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Stationary Fuel Cells Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Stationary Fuel Cells Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Stationary Fuel Cells Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.

