Global Substation Automation Market Research Report 2022

Substation Automation market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Substation Automation market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Hardware

Software

Services

Segment by Application

Utilities

Metal & Mining

Oil and Gas

Transportation

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

By Company

Hitachi Energy

Siemens

GE Grid Solutions

Schneider Electric

Eaton

Toshiba

Ingeteam

Honeywell

ABB

NARI Technology

Cisco

Arteche

TAKAOKA TOKO

CG Power (Murugappa Group)

Power Automation

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

NovaTech Automation

Trilliant

Beijing Sifang Automation

CYG SUNRI

LS ELECTRIC

TBEA

TeslaTech

Ashida Electronics

Integrated Electronic Systems

Guodian Nanjing Automation

Dongfang Electronics

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Substation Automation Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Hardware

1.2.3 Software

1.2.4 Services

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Substation Automation Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Utilities

1.3.3 Metal & Mining

1.3.4 Oil and Gas

1.3.5 Transportation

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Substation Automation Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Substation Automation Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Substation Automation Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Substation Automation Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Substation Automation Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Substation Automation Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Substation Automation Industry Trends

2.3.2 Substation Automation Market Drivers

2.3.3 Substation Automation Market Challenges

2.3.4 Substation Automation Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Substation Automation Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Substation Automation Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Substation Automation Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Substation

