Global and China Next-generation Lithium Batteries Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Next-generation Lithium Batteries Scope and Market Size
Next-generation Lithium Batteries market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Next-generation Lithium Batteries market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type
Lithium/Thionyl Chloride Battery (Li/SOCL2)
Lithium/Manganese Dioxide Battery (Li/MnO2)
Lithium/Polycarbon Monofluoride Battery (Li/CFx)
Others
Segment by Application
Aerospace and Defense
Medical
Industrial
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
By Company
Hitachi Maxell
EVE Energy
SAFT
Panasonic
Ultralife
FDK
Vitzrocell
Energizer
Duracell
Tadiran
EnerSys Ltd.
Varta
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Next-generation Lithium Batteries Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Lithium/Thionyl Chloride Battery (Li/SOCL2)
1.2.3 Lithium/Manganese Dioxide Battery (Li/MnO2)
1.2.4 Lithium/Polycarbon Monofluoride Battery (Li/CFx)
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Next-generation Lithium Batteries Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Aerospace and Defense
1.3.3 Medical
1.3.4 Industrial
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Next-generation Lithium Batteries Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 Next-generation Lithium Batteries Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Next-generation Lithium Batteries Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Next-generation Lithium Batteries Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Next-generation Lithium Batteries Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 Next-generation Lithium Batteries Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Next-generation Lithium Batteries Market Trends
2.3.2 Next-generation Lithium Batteries Market Drivers
2.3.3 Next-generation Lithium Batteries Market Challenges
2.3.4 Next-generation Lithium Batteries Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Play
