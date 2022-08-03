Global FLNG Market
FLNG market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global FLNG market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
LNG FPSO
FSRU
Segment by Application
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
By Company
Golar LNG
Hoegh LNG
Excelerate Energy
Exmar
Eni
Ophir Energy
Mitsui O.S.K
Lines
Royal Dutch Shell
Petronas
Noble Energy
Woodside Petroleum
Samsung Heavy Industries
DSME and Associates
Hyundai Heavy Industries
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 FLNG Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global FLNG Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 LNG FPSO
1.2.3 FSRU
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global FLNG Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Commercial
1.3.4 Industrial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global FLNG Production
2.1 Global FLNG Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global FLNG Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global FLNG Production by Region
2.3.1 Global FLNG Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global FLNG Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global FLNG Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global FLNG Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global FLNG Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global FLNG Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global FLNG Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global FLNG Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales FLNG by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global FLNG Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global FLNG Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
3.5.2 Global FLNG Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition b
