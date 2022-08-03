Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Industry

The global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market was valued at 944.97 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.73% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A rooftop photovoltaic power station, or rooftop PV system, is a photovoltaic system that has its electricity-generating solar panels mounted on the rooftop of a residential or commercial building or structure.The global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation market Revenue was 9.2 Billion US$ in 2017, and is projected to reach 16.2 Billion US$ in 2025, to register a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. In terms of value, the Crystalline Silicon solar photovoltaic segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate of 16.3% during the analysis period. The market Revenue is 8.6 Billion US$ in 2017, and is projected to reach 15.3 Billion US$ in 2025.

By Market Verdors:

Jinko Solar

Trina Solar

Canadian Solar

JA Solar

Hanwha

First Solar

Yingli

SunPower

Sharp

Solarworld

Eging PV

Risen

Kyocera Solar

GCL

Longi Solar

By Types:

Crystalline Silicon

Thin Film

By Applications:

Non-residential

Residential

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

