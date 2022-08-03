Distribution Feeder Automation Market
Distribution feeder automation is an integral part of system-level automation in contemporary power distribution networks, which improves reliability using self-healing, smart grid technology. The feeder establishes a connection between the substation and end-users without any tapping. Most of the faults occur on feeder lines as these are exposed to detrimental environmental conditions. Thus, utility companies are increasingly opting for feeder automation, which comprises an assembly of numerous smart relays and switching equipment.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Distribution Feeder Automation in Global, including the following market information:
Global Distribution Feeder Automation Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7000213/global-distribution-feeder-automation-forecast-2022-2028-338
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Distribution Feeder Automation market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fault Location Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Distribution Feeder Automation include ABB, Eaton, Grid Solutions, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Advanced Control Systems, Atlantic City Electric, CG and G&W Electric, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Distribution Feeder Automation companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Distribution Feeder Automation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Distribution Feeder Automation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Fault Location
Isolation
Service Restoration
Automatic Transfer Scheme
Global Distribution Feeder Automation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Distribution Feeder Automation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial
Commercial
Residential
Global Distribution Feeder Automation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Distribution Feeder Automation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Distribution Feeder Automation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Distribution Feeder Automation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ABB
Eaton
Grid Solutions
Schneider Electric
Siemens
Advanced Control Systems
Atlantic City Electric
CG
G&W Electric
Kalkitech
Kyland Technology
Moxa
S&C Electric Company
Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Distribution Feeder Automation Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Distribution Feeder Automation Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Distribution Feeder Automation Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Distribution Feeder Automation Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Distribution Feeder Automation Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Distribution Feeder Automation Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Distribution Feeder Automation Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Distribution Feeder Automation Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Distribution Feeder Automation Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Distribution Feeder Automation Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Distribution Feeder Automation Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Distribution Feeder Automation Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Distribution Feeder Automation System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Distribution Feeder Automation Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast
Global Distribution Feeder Automation System Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
China Distribution Feeder Automation Market Size Report & Forecast 2021-2027