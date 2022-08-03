Distribution feeder automation is an integral part of system-level automation in contemporary power distribution networks, which improves reliability using self-healing, smart grid technology. The feeder establishes a connection between the substation and end-users without any tapping. Most of the faults occur on feeder lines as these are exposed to detrimental environmental conditions. Thus, utility companies are increasingly opting for feeder automation, which comprises an assembly of numerous smart relays and switching equipment.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Distribution Feeder Automation in Global, including the following market information:

Global Distribution Feeder Automation Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7000213/global-distribution-feeder-automation-forecast-2022-2028-338

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Distribution Feeder Automation market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fault Location Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Distribution Feeder Automation include ABB, Eaton, Grid Solutions, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Advanced Control Systems, Atlantic City Electric, CG and G&W Electric, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Distribution Feeder Automation companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Distribution Feeder Automation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Distribution Feeder Automation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fault Location

Isolation

Service Restoration

Automatic Transfer Scheme

Global Distribution Feeder Automation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Distribution Feeder Automation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Global Distribution Feeder Automation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Distribution Feeder Automation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Distribution Feeder Automation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Distribution Feeder Automation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ABB

Eaton

Grid Solutions

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Advanced Control Systems

Atlantic City Electric

CG

G&W Electric

Kalkitech

Kyland Technology

Moxa

S&C Electric Company

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL)

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/global-distribution-feeder-automation-forecast-2022-2028-338-7000213

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Distribution Feeder Automation Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Distribution Feeder Automation Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Distribution Feeder Automation Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Distribution Feeder Automation Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Distribution Feeder Automation Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Distribution Feeder Automation Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Distribution Feeder Automation Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Distribution Feeder Automation Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Distribution Feeder Automation Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Distribution Feeder Automation Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Distribution Feeder Automation Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Distribution Feeder Automation Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/global-distribution-feeder-automation-forecast-2022-2028-338-7000213

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: Distribution Feeder Automation System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Distribution Feeder Automation Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

Global Distribution Feeder Automation System Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

China Distribution Feeder Automation Market Size Report & Forecast 2021-2027

