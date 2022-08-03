Global Small-Scale LNG Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Small-Scale LNG market was valued at 42.07 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.24% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

LNG is a sustainable alternative fuel for ships and long-haulage trucks. It is also an attractive energy source for industries in areas that are not connected to the natural gas grid. Such applications of LNG are known as small-scale LNG in order to distinguish them from the more conventional use where LNG is delivered on a large scale and regasified for injection into the natural gas grid.The North America small-scale LNG market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In North America, most of the small-scale LNG demand in industrial & power applications is met through peak shaving facilities. The peak shaving facilities are used to meet adequate supply of LNG to address the peak demand.

By Market Verdors:

Linde Group

Wartsila

Honeywell

General Electric

Engie

Gazprom

Gasum

Sofregaz

Dresser-Rand

Prometheus Energy

Plum Energy

Excelerate Energy

Cryostar Sas

By Types:

Liquefaction Terminal

Regasification Terminal

By Applications:

Heavy-Duty Vehicles

Marine Transport

Industrial & Power Generation

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Small-Scale LNG Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Small-Scale LNG Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Liquefaction Terminal

1.4.3 Regasification Terminal

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Small-Scale LNG Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Heavy-Duty Vehicles

1.5.3 Marine Transport

1.5.4 Industrial & Power Generation

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Small-Scale LNG Market

1.8.1 Global Small-Scale LNG Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Small-Scale LNG Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Small-Scale LNG Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Small-Scale LNG Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Small-Scale LNG Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Small-Scale LNG Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Small-Scale LNG Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Small-Scale LNG Sales Volume

3

