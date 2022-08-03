Ternary Lithium Battery Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Ternary lithium battery refers to the lithium battery with positive electrode of the transition metal embedded lithium oxide conforming to the material containing three elements of nickel, cobalt and manganese, which can be expressed as limnxniyco1-x-yo2 (0
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ternary Lithium Battery in global, including the following market information:
Global Ternary Lithium Battery Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Ternary Lithium Battery Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Pcs)
Global top five Ternary Lithium Battery companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ternary Lithium Battery market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
by Anode Materials Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ternary Lithium Battery include Panasonic, BYD, BAIC, GAC, DNK, Sony, Yoycart, GS Yuasa Corp and Amita Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ternary Lithium Battery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ternary Lithium Battery Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)
Global Ternary Lithium Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
by Anode Materials
NCM
NCA
by Capacity
0?16,250 mAh
16,251?50,000 mAh
50,001?100,000 mAh
100,001?540,000 mAh
Global Ternary Lithium Battery Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)
Global Ternary Lithium Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Power
Industrial
Consumer Electronics
Others
Global Ternary Lithium Battery Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)
Global Ternary Lithium Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Ternary Lithium Battery revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Ternary Lithium Battery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Ternary Lithium Battery sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Pcs)
Key companies Ternary Lithium Battery sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Panasonic
BYD
BAIC
GAC
DNK
Sony
Yoycart
GS Yuasa Corp
Amita Technologies
Dongguan Large Electronics Co., Ltd.
Boston-Power
Envision AESC Energy Devices Ltd.
BAK
Amperex Technology Limited (ATL)
COSLIGHT
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ternary Lithium Battery Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ternary Lithium Battery Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ternary Lithium Battery Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ternary Lithium Battery Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ternary Lithium Battery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ternary Lithium Battery Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ternary Lithium Battery Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ternary Lithium Battery Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ternary Lithium Battery Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ternary Lithium Battery Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ternary Lithium Battery Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ternary Lithium Battery Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ternary Lithium Battery Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ternary Lithium Battery Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ternary Lithium Battery Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ternary Lithium Battery Companies
4 Sights by Product
