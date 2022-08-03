LV Home and Building Automation Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Building automation is the automatic centralized control of a building's heating, ventilation and air conditioning, lighting and other systems through a building management system or building automation system (BAS). The objectives of building automation are improved occupant comfort, efficient operation of building systems, reduction in energy consumption and operating costs, and improved life cycle of utilities.

Building automation is an example of a distributed control system ? the computer networking of electronic devices designed to monitor and control the mechanical, security, fire and flood safety, lighting (especially emergency lighting), HVAC and humidity control and ventilation systems in a building.

The global key manufacturers of LV Home and Building Automation include Schneider Electric, Siemens Building Technologies Inc, United Technologies Corporation, ABB Limited, Johnson Controls, Legrand (Bticino), Honeywell International Inc, Ingersoll Rand Inc and Eaton Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the LV Home and Building Automation companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

