Global Waste Heat Recovery System Market Research Report 2022

The global Waste Heat Recovery System market was valued at 219.04 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.99% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Waste Heat Recovery System is an economic method to increase the overall efficiency of the plant and, thus, to lower fuel demand. The largest sources of waste heat for most industries are exhaust and flue gases and heated air from heating systems such as high-temperature gases from burners in process heating; lower temperature gases from heat treating furnaces, dryers, and heaters; and heat from heat exchangers, cooling liquids, and gases.In the last several years, the growth rate of global waste heat recovery system market is very as high as 8.64%, due to the fast development of cement industry. In 2016, the global Waste Heat Recovery System production may be 334 units, growth 7.05% year-on-year. In the next several years, the development of global waste heat recovery system production may be still fast without extraordinary circumstances. The global Waste Heat Recovery System production is expected to be 454 units in 2021. In the global production market of waste heat recovery system, Europe is the largest supplier with nearly one third of the total production market. Following Europe, Japan occupies production market share of 28.53%. In the consumption market, Asia is the largest consumption market due to the developed real estate industry. Among these Asian countries, China is the largest consumption market, especially the government introducing supportive policies continually.

By Market Verdors:

ABB

MHI

Siemens

GE

Kawasaki

Ormat

Foster Wheeler

Bosch

Echogen Power Systems

EST (Wasabi)

Thermax

By Types:

Steam System

Organic Rankine Cycle System

Kalina Cycle System

By Applications:

Petroleum Refining

Heavy Metal Production

Cement

Chemical

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Waste Heat Recovery System Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Waste Heat Recovery System Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Steam System

1.4.3 Organic Rankine Cycle System

1.4.4 Kalina Cycle System

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Waste Heat Recovery System Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Petroleum Refining

1.5.3 Heavy Metal Production

1.5.4 Cement

1.5.5 Chemical

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Waste Heat Recovery System Market

1.8.1 Global Waste Heat Recovery System Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Waste Heat Recovery System Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Waste Heat Recovery System Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Waste Heat Recovery System Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Waste Heat Recovery System Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Waste Heat Recovery System Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

