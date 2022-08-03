Global Floating LNG Terminal Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Floating LNG Terminal market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Floating LNG Terminal market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Floating LNG Import Terminals
Floating LNG Export Terminals
Segment by Application
FPSOs
FSRUs
By Company
Royal Dutch Shell
Excelerate Energy
Samsung Heavy Industries
Golar LNG and H?egh LNG
Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering
PETRONAS
Hyundai Heavy Industries
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Floating LNG Terminal Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Floating LNG Terminal Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Floating LNG Import Terminals
1.2.3 Floating LNG Export Terminals
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Floating LNG Terminal Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 FPSOs
1.3.3 FSRUs
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Floating LNG Terminal Production
2.1 Global Floating LNG Terminal Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Floating LNG Terminal Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Floating LNG Terminal Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Floating LNG Terminal Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Floating LNG Terminal Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Floating LNG Terminal Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Floating LNG Terminal Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Floating LNG Terminal Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Floating LNG Terminal Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Floating LNG Terminal Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Floating LNG Terminal Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Floating LNG Terminal by Region (2023-2028)
