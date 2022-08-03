Global Filament LED Bulb Market Research Report 2022

The global Filament LED Bulb market was valued at 4193.71 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 20.56% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Filament LED Bulb is an incandescent lamp made of LED, which is manufactured according to the form of incandescent lamp, and can directly replace incandescent lamp. The advantages of LED filament lamp are very obvious: 1. Because the package device is full circumferential luminous type, the primary optical loss is small, so the light efficiency of LED filament lamp is high; 2, LED filament lamp filament itself is full circle luminescence, secondary optical light distribution cost is reduced; 3. The LED filament lamp relies on the gas to dissipate heat, so the metal plastic structure is changed to glass; 4, LED filament lamp can use HV circuit structure to achieve simple dimming function.Global Filament LED Bulb key players include Ledvance, Philips, GE, etc. Global top 3 manufacturers hold a share over 41%. China is the largest market, with a share about 36%, followed by North America, and Europe, both have a share about 34 percent. In terms of product, 40W is the largest segment, with a share over 47%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Restaurant, followed by Bar, Hotels & Resorts, Family, Cafe, Others.

By Market Verdors:

Ledvance

Philips

GE

OPPLE

FSL

SUNSHINE Lighting Limited

Opus Lighting Technology

R?BALUX

Feit Electric

Hyperikon, Inc.

By Types:

25W

40W

60W

By Applications:

Restaurant

Bar

Hotels & Resorts

Family

Cafe

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

