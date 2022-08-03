Landfill Gas-to-Energy(LFGE) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Landfill Gas-to-Energy(LFGE) in Global, including the following market information:
Global Landfill Gas-to-Energy(LFGE) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Landfill Gas-to-Energy(LFGE) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Thermal Technologies Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Landfill Gas-to-Energy(LFGE) include Calabasas Landfill, Energy Systems Group, Clarke Energy, Covanta Energy, Viridor, Suez, Wheelabrator, Veolia and China Everbright, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Landfill Gas-to-Energy(LFGE) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Landfill Gas-to-Energy(LFGE) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Landfill Gas-to-Energy(LFGE) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Thermal Technologies
Biochemical Reactions
Global Landfill Gas-to-Energy(LFGE) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Landfill Gas-to-Energy(LFGE) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Power Plant
Heating Plant
Other
Global Landfill Gas-to-Energy(LFGE) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Landfill Gas-to-Energy(LFGE) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Landfill Gas-to-Energy(LFGE) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Landfill Gas-to-Energy(LFGE) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Calabasas Landfill
Energy Systems Group
Clarke Energy
Covanta Energy
Viridor
Suez
Wheelabrator
Veolia
China Everbright
A2A
EEW Efw
CA Tokyo 23
Attero
TIRU
MVV Energie
NEAS
Tianjin Teda
Grandblue
Shanghai Environmental
Shenzhen Energy
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Landfill Gas-to-Energy(LFGE) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Landfill Gas-to-Energy(LFGE) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Landfill Gas-to-Energy(LFGE) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Landfill Gas-to-Energy(LFGE) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Landfill Gas-to-Energy(LFGE) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Landfill Gas-to-Energy(LFGE) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Landfill Gas-to-Energy(LFGE) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Landfill Gas-to-Energy(LFGE) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Landfill Gas-to-Energy(LFGE) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Landfill Gas-to-Energy(LFGE) Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Landfill Gas-to-Energy(LFGE) Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Landfill Gas-to-Energy(LFGE) Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Landfill Gas
