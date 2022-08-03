LED Night Light Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A LED nightlight is a small light fixture, usually electrical, placed for comfort or convenience in dark areas or areas that may become dark at certain times, such as at night or in an emergency.

This report contains market size and forecasts of LED Night Light in global, including the following market information:

Global LED Night Light Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global LED Night Light Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five LED Night Light companies in 2021 (%)

The global LED Night Light market was valued at 340.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 431.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Plug-in Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of LED Night Light include Signify, Eaton, Osram, GE Lighting, Panasonic, Legrand, Opple, Guangdong PAK and Hugo Brennenstuhl, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the LED Night Light manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global LED Night Light Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global LED Night Light Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Plug-in Type

Battery Type

Global LED Night Light Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global LED Night Light Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Global LED Night Light Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global LED Night Light Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies LED Night Light revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies LED Night Light revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies LED Night Light sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies LED Night Light sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Signify

Eaton

Osram

GE Lighting

Panasonic

Legrand

Opple

Guangdong PAK

Hugo Brennenstuhl

Feit Electric

AmerTac

Munchkin

Maxxima

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 LED Night Light Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global LED Night Light Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global LED Night Light Overall Market Size

2.1 Global LED Night Light Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global LED Night Light Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global LED Night Light Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top LED Night Light Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global LED Night Light Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global LED Night Light Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global LED Night Light Sales by Companies

3.5 Global LED Night Light Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 LED Night Light Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers LED Night Light Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 LED Night Light Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 LED Night Light Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 LED Night Light Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global LED Night Light Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Plug-in Type



