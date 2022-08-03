High-Temperature Superconducting Fault Current Limiter?SFCL? Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

As an effective short-circuit current limiting device, the superconducting current limiter can quickly limit the short-circuit current to an acceptable level when a short-circuit fault occurs, thereby avoiding the safe and stable operation of the power grid and electrical equipment due to the large short-circuit current in the power grid It constitutes a major hazard, can greatly improve the stability of the power grid, and improve the reliability and safety of power supply.

This report contains market size and forecasts of High-Temperature Superconducting Fault Current Limiter?SFCL? in global, including the following market information:

Global High-Temperature Superconducting Fault Current Limiter?SFCL? Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global High-Temperature Superconducting Fault Current Limiter?SFCL? Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five High-Temperature Superconducting Fault Current Limiter?SFCL? companies in 2021 (%)

The global High-Temperature Superconducting Fault Current Limiter?SFCL? market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

DC High-Temperature Superconducting Fault Current Limiter Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High-Temperature Superconducting Fault Current Limiter?SFCL? include Siemens, Nexans, ABB, Toshiba, AMSC, Zenergy Power, Northern Powergrid, Superpower (Furukawa) and Applied Materials, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the High-Temperature Superconducting Fault Current Limiter?SFCL? manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High-Temperature Superconducting Fault Current Limiter?SFCL? Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global High-Temperature Superconducting Fault Current Limiter?SFCL? Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

DC High-Temperature Superconducting Fault Current Limiter

AC High-Temperature Superconducting Fault Current Limiter

Global High-Temperature Superconducting Fault Current Limiter?SFCL? Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global High-Temperature Superconducting Fault Current Limiter?SFCL? Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Power Station

Substation

Others

Global High-Temperature Superconducting Fault Current Limiter?SFCL? Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global High-Temperature Superconducting Fault Current Limiter?SFCL? Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High-Temperature Superconducting Fault Current Limiter?SFCL? revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High-Temperature Superconducting Fault Current Limiter?SFCL? revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies High-Temperature Superconducting Fault Current Limiter?SFCL? sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies High-Temperature Superconducting Fault Current Limiter?SFCL? sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Siemens

Nexans

ABB

Toshiba

AMSC

Zenergy Power

Northern Powergrid

Superpower (Furukawa)

Applied Materials

Bruker

Schneider

Tianjin Benefo Tejing Electric

Shanghai Superconducting Technology

ZTT

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 High-Temperature Superconducting Fault Current Limiter?SFCL? Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global High-Temperature Superconducting Fault Current Limiter?SFCL? Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global High-Temperature Superconducting Fault Current Limiter?SFCL? Overall Market Size

2.1 Global High-Temperature Superconducting Fault Current Limiter?SFCL? Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global High-Temperature Superconducting Fault Current Limiter?SFCL? Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global High-Temperature Superconducting Fault Current Limiter?SFCL? Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top High-Temperature Superconducting Fault Current Limiter?SFCL? Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global High-Temperature Superconducting Fault Current Limiter?SFCL? Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global High-Temperature Superconducting Fault Current Limiter?SFCL? Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global High-Temperature Superconducting Fault Current Limiter?SFCL? Sales by Companies

3.5 Global High-Temperature Superconducting Fault Current Limiter?SFCL? Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top

