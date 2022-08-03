Intelligent power meter is an intelligent device for medium and low voltage systems. It integrates data acquisition and control functions. It has power parameter measurement and energy metering as a whole. It provides a communication interface to connect to a computer monitoring system and supports RS485 interface MODBUS communication protocol. Or multiple agreements. The large-size dedicated LCD module can display a variety of information in real time, and with the bright backlight, the operator can accurately read the data even in poor light conditions. The operation mode is humanized, and the operator can master it in a short time, and operations such as reading data and parameter setting will become simple and easy.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Intelligent Power Meter in global, including the following market information:

Global Intelligent Power Meter Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Intelligent Power Meter Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Intelligent Power Meter companies in 2021 (%)

The global Intelligent Power Meter market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single Phase Table Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Intelligent Power Meter include Landis+Gyr, Itron, Siemens, Kamstrup, Elster Group, NuriFlex, Sagemcom, Iskraemeco and Sanxing Electric, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Intelligent Power Meter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Intelligent Power Meter Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Intelligent Power Meter Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single Phase Table

Three-phase Meter

Global Intelligent Power Meter Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Intelligent Power Meter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Substation

Automated Industrial

Intelligent Building

Others

Global Intelligent Power Meter Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Intelligent Power Meter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Intelligent Power Meter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Intelligent Power Meter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Intelligent Power Meter sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Intelligent Power Meter sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Landis+Gyr

Itron

Siemens

Kamstrup

Elster Group

NuriFlex

Sagemcom

Iskraemeco

Sanxing Electric

Linyang

Wasion Group

HEXING

CLOU

Holley

Sunrise

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Intelligent Power Meter Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Intelligent Power Meter Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Intelligent Power Meter Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Intelligent Power Meter Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Intelligent Power Meter Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Intelligent Power Meter Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Intelligent Power Meter Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Intelligent Power Meter Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Intelligent Power Meter Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Intelligent Power Meter Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Intelligent Power Meter Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Intelligent Power Meter Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Intelligent Power Meter Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Intelligent Power Meter Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Intelligent Power Meter Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Intelligent Power Meter Companies

4 Sights by Product

