Intelligent Power Meter Market
Intelligent power meter is an intelligent device for medium and low voltage systems. It integrates data acquisition and control functions. It has power parameter measurement and energy metering as a whole. It provides a communication interface to connect to a computer monitoring system and supports RS485 interface MODBUS communication protocol. Or multiple agreements. The large-size dedicated LCD module can display a variety of information in real time, and with the bright backlight, the operator can accurately read the data even in poor light conditions. The operation mode is humanized, and the operator can master it in a short time, and operations such as reading data and parameter setting will become simple and easy.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Intelligent Power Meter in global, including the following market information:
Global Intelligent Power Meter Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Intelligent Power Meter Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Intelligent Power Meter companies in 2021 (%)
The global Intelligent Power Meter market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single Phase Table Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Intelligent Power Meter include Landis+Gyr, Itron, Siemens, Kamstrup, Elster Group, NuriFlex, Sagemcom, Iskraemeco and Sanxing Electric, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Intelligent Power Meter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Intelligent Power Meter Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Intelligent Power Meter Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Single Phase Table
Three-phase Meter
Global Intelligent Power Meter Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Intelligent Power Meter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Substation
Automated Industrial
Intelligent Building
Others
Global Intelligent Power Meter Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Intelligent Power Meter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Intelligent Power Meter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Intelligent Power Meter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Intelligent Power Meter sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Intelligent Power Meter sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Landis+Gyr
Itron
Siemens
Kamstrup
Elster Group
NuriFlex
Sagemcom
Iskraemeco
Sanxing Electric
Linyang
Wasion Group
HEXING
CLOU
Holley
Sunrise
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Intelligent Power Meter Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Intelligent Power Meter Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Intelligent Power Meter Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Intelligent Power Meter Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Intelligent Power Meter Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Intelligent Power Meter Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Intelligent Power Meter Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Intelligent Power Meter Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Intelligent Power Meter Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Intelligent Power Meter Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Intelligent Power Meter Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Intelligent Power Meter Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Intelligent Power Meter Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Intelligent Power Meter Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Intelligent Power Meter Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Intelligent Power Meter Companies
4 Sights by Product
