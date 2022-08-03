2022-2027 Global and Regional Industrial Warning Lights Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Industrial Warning Lights market was valued at 128.43 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.24% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Industrial warning lights are used in industrial lighting to keep workers safe and alert by means of heavy machinery or industrial vehicles and to provide visual signals to persons in hazardous conditions. Industrial warning lights have different shapes, colors, beam patterns and light intensity, and each color has a different meaning, usually red, blue, green, color and other colors. For example, red indicators are often used to warn workers of dangerous processes performed in industrial facilities, while green indicates safety. There are LED incandescent bulbs, xenon tubes.In 2019, North America has the largest market share of Industrial Warning Lights, accounting for about 45%, while Europe is the second-largest region-wise market (about 25%). The main manufacturers are Edwards Signaling & Security Systems, PATLITE Corporation, Hella, ECCO Safety Group (ESG) and Federal Signal Corporation. The Top 5 took up about 65% of the global market in 2019. Industrial Warning Lights are mainly classified into the following types: Rotating Lamp, Strongpoint and Flashing Lights. Flashing Lights accounted for the largest part of the Sales revenue market, with above 46% in 2019. Industrial Warning Lights have wide range of applications: Oil and Gas Industrial, Mining, Construction Industrial, Automobile Industrial and Manufacturing Industrial. Oil and Gas Industrial consumed the largest part, with about 29% of the market share by sales volume in 2019, followed by Construction Industrial (about 25%).

