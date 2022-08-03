High Voltage Direct Current Electric Power Transmission System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of High Voltage Direct Current Electric Power Transmission System in global, including the following market information:
Global High Voltage Direct Current Electric Power Transmission System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global High Voltage Direct Current Electric Power Transmission System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five High Voltage Direct Current Electric Power Transmission System companies in 2021 (%)
The global High Voltage Direct Current Electric Power Transmission System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Less than 400 KV Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of High Voltage Direct Current Electric Power Transmission System include Hitachi ABB Power Grids, Siemens, Prysmian Group, XD Group, GE Grid Solution, TBEA, Xuji Group, Nexans and NKT, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the High Voltage Direct Current Electric Power Transmission System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global High Voltage Direct Current Electric Power Transmission System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global High Voltage Direct Current Electric Power Transmission System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Less than 400 KV
400-800 KV
Above 800 KV
Global High Voltage Direct Current Electric Power Transmission System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global High Voltage Direct Current Electric Power Transmission System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Subsea Transmission
Underground Transmission
Overhead Transmission
Global High Voltage Direct Current Electric Power Transmission System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global High Voltage Direct Current Electric Power Transmission System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies High Voltage Direct Current Electric Power Transmission System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies High Voltage Direct Current Electric Power Transmission System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies High Voltage Direct Current Electric Power Transmission System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies High Voltage Direct Current Electric Power Transmission System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Hitachi ABB Power Grids
Siemens
Prysmian Group
XD Group
GE Grid Solution
TBEA
Xuji Group
Nexans
NKT
Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions
Mitsubishi Electric
NR Electric
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 High Voltage Direct Current Electric Power Transmission System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global High Voltage Direct Current Electric Power Transmission System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global High Voltage Direct Current Electric Power Transmission System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global High Voltage Direct Current Electric Power Transmission System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global High Voltage Direct Current Electric Power Transmission System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global High Voltage Direct Current Electric Power Transmission System Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top High Voltage Direct Current Electric Power Transmission System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global High Voltage Direct Current Electric Power Transmission System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global High Voltage Direct Current Electric Power Transmission System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global High Voltage Direct Current Electric Power Transmission System Sales by Companies
3.5 Global High Voltage Direct Current Electric Power Transmission System Price by Manufacturer (20
