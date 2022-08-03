Sodium-ion Battery Market
Sodium-ion batteries (SIB) are a type of rechargeable metal-ion battery that uses sodium ions as charge carriers. odium ions are profoundly active and good carrier of charge, which makes the sodium ion batteries an efficient power storage alternative.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Sodium-ion Battery in global, including the following market information:
Global Sodium-ion Battery Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Sodium-ion Battery Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MW)
Global top five Sodium-ion Battery companies in 2021 (%)
The global Sodium-ion Battery market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Sodium-Sulfur Batteries Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sodium-ion Battery include Liaoning Hongcheng (Liaoning Xingkong), NGK, Zhejiang Lvming Energy (Durathon), Faradion Limited, Aquion Energy, HiNa Battery Technology, Wuhuhaili and Qintang New Energy, etc.
We surveyed the Sodium-ion Battery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sodium-ion Battery Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)
Global Sodium-ion Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Sodium-Sulfur Batteries
Sodium-Salt Batteries (Zebra Batteries)
Sodium-Oxygen (Sodium Air) Batteries
Global Sodium-ion Battery Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)
Global Sodium-ion Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Consumer Electronic Devices
Automobile & Transportation
Power Backup
Grid-Level Applications
Industrial
Aerospace & Defense
Marine
Other
Global Sodium-ion Battery Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)
Global Sodium-ion Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Sodium-ion Battery revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Sodium-ion Battery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Sodium-ion Battery sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MW)
Key companies Sodium-ion Battery sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Liaoning Hongcheng (Liaoning Xingkong)
NGK
Zhejiang Lvming Energy (Durathon)
Faradion Limited
Aquion Energy
HiNa Battery Technology
Wuhuhaili
Qintang New Energy
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sodium-ion Battery Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sodium-ion Battery Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sodium-ion Battery Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sodium-ion Battery Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sodium-ion Battery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sodium-ion Battery Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sodium-ion Battery Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sodium-ion Battery Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sodium-ion Battery Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Sodium-ion Battery Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Sodium-ion Battery Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sodium-ion Battery Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Sodium-ion Battery Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium-ion Battery Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sodium-ion Battery Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium-ion Battery Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Sodium-ion Battery Market Siz
