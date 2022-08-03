FLNG Market
This report contains market size and forecasts of FLNG in global, including the following market information:
Global FLNG Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global FLNG Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)
Global top five FLNG companies in 2020 (%)
The global FLNG market was valued at 14410 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 29040 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the FLNG manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global FLNG Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global FLNG Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
LNG FPSO
FSRU
Global FLNG Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global FLNG Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Global FLNG Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global FLNG Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies FLNG revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies FLNG revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies FLNG sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies FLNG sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Golar LNG
Hoegh LNG
Excelerate Energy
Exmar
Eni
Ophir Energy
Mitsui O.S.K
Lines
Royal Dutch Shell
Petronas
Noble Energy
Woodside Petroleum
Samsung Heavy Industries
DSME and Associates
Hyundai Heavy Industries
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 FLNG Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global FLNG Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global FLNG Overall Market Size
2.1 Global FLNG Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global FLNG Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global FLNG Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top FLNG Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global FLNG Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global FLNG Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global FLNG Sales by Companies
3.5 Global FLNG Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 FLNG Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers FLNG Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 FLNG Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 FLNG Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 FLNG Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global FLNG Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027
4.1.2 LNG FPSO
4.1.3 FSRU
4.2 By Type – Global FLNG Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Global FLNG Revenue, 2016-2021
4.2.2 By Type – Global FLNG Revenue, 2022
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.primemarketreports.com/
Similar Reports:
FLNG Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global FLNG Market Research Report 2022
Global FLNG Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
2022-2027 Global and Regional FLNG Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version