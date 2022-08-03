This report contains market size and forecasts of FLNG in global, including the following market information:

Global FLNG Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global FLNG Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)

Global top five FLNG companies in 2020 (%)

The global FLNG market was valued at 14410 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 29040 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the FLNG manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global FLNG Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global FLNG Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

LNG FPSO

FSRU

Global FLNG Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global FLNG Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global FLNG Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global FLNG Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies FLNG revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies FLNG revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies FLNG sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies FLNG sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Golar LNG

Hoegh LNG

Excelerate Energy

Exmar

Eni

Ophir Energy

Mitsui O.S.K

Lines

Royal Dutch Shell

Petronas

Noble Energy

Woodside Petroleum

Samsung Heavy Industries

DSME and Associates

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 FLNG Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global FLNG Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global FLNG Overall Market Size

2.1 Global FLNG Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global FLNG Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global FLNG Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top FLNG Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global FLNG Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global FLNG Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global FLNG Sales by Companies

3.5 Global FLNG Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 FLNG Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers FLNG Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 FLNG Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 FLNG Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 FLNG Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global FLNG Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 LNG FPSO

4.1.3 FSRU

4.2 By Type – Global FLNG Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Global FLNG Revenue, 2016-2021

4.2.2 By Type – Global FLNG Revenue, 2022

