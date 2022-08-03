Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery (MEOR) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery (MEOR) in Global, including the following market information:

Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery (MEOR) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery (MEOR) market was valued at 844.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1760.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ground Method Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery (MEOR) include Equinor, Royal Dutch Shell plc., BP p.l.c, ConocoPhillips, DowDuPont, Titan oil recovery Inc., Glori Energy Inc., Gulf energy LLC and Genome Prairie and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery (MEOR) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery (MEOR) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery (MEOR) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ground Method

Reservoir Method

Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery (MEOR) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery (MEOR) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Onshore Oilfield

Offshore Oilfield

Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery (MEOR) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery (MEOR) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery (MEOR) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery (MEOR) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Equinor

Royal Dutch Shell plc.

BP p.l.c

ConocoPhillips

DowDuPont

Titan oil recovery Inc.

Glori Energy Inc.

Gulf energy LLC

Genome Prairie

Chemiphase

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery (MEOR) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery (MEOR) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery (MEOR) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery (MEOR) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery (MEOR) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery (MEOR) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery (MEOR) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery (MEOR) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery (MEOR) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery (MEOR) Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery (MEOR) Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Glo

