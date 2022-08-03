Robotics in Power, 2021 Update – Thematic Research

Summary

Robotics is witnessing an increasing presence across multiple industries, with the Energy and Utilities (E&U) industry not being an exception. Robotics is now becoming an increasingly crucial tool in the E&U segment for keeping their operations functional and optimized, especially during events such as the COVID-19 pandemic, when remote monitoring of power infrastructure with minimal operators at site was made possible with the help of robots and drones. Other than its applications across various segments such as transmission and distribution (T&D), wind, solar, nuclear and thermal, robotics is making it way in disruptive applications like helping with faster renewable energy installations, automated cable jointing for underground applications, to revolutionizing utility excavation system and undertaking repair of confined places of pressure vessels.

Scope

The report provides –

– A comprehensive analysis of the present scenario and emerging market trends in the global robotics industry.

– The report explores the impact of robotics in the power industry and its disruptive applications.

– The report highlights major use cases for robotics and also explores case studies in the power sector.

– Extensive analysis of the robotics industry, patent trends, robotic patent filings, key mergers and acquisitions and significant milestones in the journey of robotics.

– The report also highlights leading adopters of robotic technology in the power sector.

Reasons to Buy

– This report looks at the state of the global robotics industry and its applications in the power sector.

– The report looks at the big technology trends in the robotics industry as a whole, then zooming in on some of the key robotics trends in the power sector.

– The report also provides an overview of the robotics value chain, which is highly dependent on specific use cases.

– The report offers an industry analysis and an overview of the impact of robotics in the power sector, including case studies and use cases.

– The report identifies some of the leading power companies in robotics and categorises their position in the emerging robotics landscape.

Table of content

Table of Contents

Executive summary

Players

Technology briefing

Defining a robot

From automata to modern robotics

Robot ethics and the socio-economic impact of automation

Types of robots

Trends

Power industry trends

Technology trends

Macroeconomic trends

Regulatory trends

Industry analysis

Market size and growth forecasts

Patent trends

Company filings trends

Hiring trends

Impact of Robotics on Power Utilities

Disruptive applications of robotics

Case studies: using robotics in the power sector

Mergers and acquisitions

Timeline

Value chain

Robot manufacturing

Caged industrial robots

Industrial co-bots

Logistics robots (excluding drones)

Medical robots

Exoskeletons

Consumer robots

Drones

Inspection, cleaning, and maintenance robots

Field robots

Defense and security robots (excluding drones)

Hardware components

Precision mechanical parts

Semiconductors

Software components

Robotic intelligence

Robotics as a service

Cloud robotics

Companies

Leading adopters of robotic technology in the power sector

Leading vendors of robotic technology

Sector scorecards

Industrial automation sector scorecard

Who's who

Thematic screen

Valuation screen

Power utilities sector scorecard

Who's who

Thematic screen

Valuation screen

Glossary

Further reading

Our thematic research methodology

About GlobalData

