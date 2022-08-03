Robotics in Power, 2021 Update – Thematic Research
Robotics in Power, 2021 Update – Thematic Research
Summary
Robotics is witnessing an increasing presence across multiple industries, with the Energy and Utilities (E&U) industry not being an exception. Robotics is now becoming an increasingly crucial tool in the E&U segment for keeping their operations functional and optimized, especially during events such as the COVID-19 pandemic, when remote monitoring of power infrastructure with minimal operators at site was made possible with the help of robots and drones. Other than its applications across various segments such as transmission and distribution (T&D), wind, solar, nuclear and thermal, robotics is making it way in disruptive applications like helping with faster renewable energy installations, automated cable jointing for underground applications, to revolutionizing utility excavation system and undertaking repair of confined places of pressure vessels.
Table of content
Table of Contents
Executive summary
Players
Technology briefing
Defining a robot
From automata to modern robotics
Robot ethics and the socio-economic impact of automation
Types of robots
Trends
Power industry trends
Technology trends
Macroeconomic trends
Regulatory trends
Industry analysis
Market size and growth forecasts
Patent trends
Company filings trends
Hiring trends
Impact of Robotics on Power Utilities
Disruptive applications of robotics
Case studies: using robotics in the power sector
Mergers and acquisitions
Timeline
Value chain
Robot manufacturing
Caged industrial robots
Industrial co-bots
Logistics robots (excluding drones)
Medical robots
Exoskeletons
Consumer robots
Drones
Inspection, cleaning, and maintenance robots
Field robots
Defense and security robots (excluding drones)
Hardware components
Precision mechanical parts
Semiconductors
Software components
Robotic intelligence
Robotics as a service
Cloud robotics
Companies
Leading adopters of robotic technology in the power sector
Leading vendors of robotic technology
Sector scorecards
Industrial automation sector scorecard
Who's who
Thematic screen
Valuation screen
Power utilities sector scorecard
Who's who
Thematic screen
Valuation screen
Glossary
Further reading
Our thematic research methodology
About GlobalData
