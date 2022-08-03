Canada Power Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2021 – Market Trends, Regulations, and Competitive Landscape

This report discusses the power market structure of Canada and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation, and consumption up to 2030. Detailed analysis of the country's power market regulatory structure, competitive landscape, and a list of major power plants are provided. The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in the country on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission and distribution infrastructure, electricity import and export scenario, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential. An analysis of the deals in the country's power sector is also included in the report.

– Snapshot of the country's power sector across parameters – macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, electricity import and export scenario, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential of the power sector.

– Statistics for installed capacity, generation, and consumption from 2000 to 2020, and forecast for the next 10 years to 2030

– Capacity, generation, and major power plants by technology

– Data on leading active and upcoming power plants

– Information on transmission and distribution infrastructure, and electricity imports and exports

– Policy and regulatory framework governing the market

– Detailed analysis of top market participants, including market share analysis and SWOT analysis

– Identify opportunities and plan strategies by having a strong understanding of the investment opportunities in the country's power sector

– Identify key factors driving investment opportunities in the country's power sector

– Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data

– Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events

– Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry's growth potential

– Identify key partners and business development avenues

– Identify key strengths and weaknesses of important market participants

– Respond to your competitors' business structure, strategy, and prospects

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Hydropower will continue to dominate annual power generation in Canada till 2030

1.2 Favourable government policies to drive renewable power market in Canada

2. Introduction

2.1 Canada Power Market

2.2 GlobalData Report Guidance

3. Canada Power Market, Snapshot

3.1 Country Summary

3.2 Macroeconomic Factors

3.3 Supply Security

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Challenges

3.6 Impact of COVID-19

4. Canada Power Market, Market Analysis

4.1 Market Structure

4.2 Key Market Players

4.3 Financial Deals

– Deal Value and Volume, 2010-2020

– Deals by Type, 2020

4.4 Canada Power Market, Demand Structure

– Power Consumption by Sector, 2020

5. Canada Power Market, Regulatory Scenario

5.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

5.2 Renewable Energy Targets

5.3 Federal Programs, Canada

– New Federal Tax Policy

– New Carbon Tax

– Federal Incentive Programs

– Hydrogen Energy

5.4 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Alberta

– Climate Leadership Plan (CLP)

– Renewable Energy Program (REP) – Auctions

– Net Metering

– Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) Regulation

– Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Solar

– Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Wind

5.5 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, British Columbia

– Clean Energy Act

– Hydro Net Metering

– Climate Change Accountability Act

– CleanBC Plan

– Carbon pricing

– Innovative Clean Energy Fund

5.6 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Manitoba

– Climate and Green Plan

– Clean Energy Strategy

– Resi

