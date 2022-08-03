Power Sector Mergers, Acquisitions and Investment Trend Annual Review – 2020

Summary

“Power Sector Mergers, Acquisitions and Investment Trend Annual Review – 2020” report is an essential source of data and trend analysis on the mergers and acquisitions (M&As) and financings in the power industry. The report provides detailed information on M&As, equity/debt offerings, private equity, venture financing and partnership transactions registered in the power industry in the year 2020. The report portrays detailed comparative data on the number of deals and their value in the last six months, subdivided by deal types, segments and geographies. Additionally, the report provides information on the top financial advisory firms in the power industry.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.primemarketreports.com/report-sample/power-mergers-acquisitions-investment-trend-annual-review-market-2020-438

Data presented in this report is derived from proprietary in-house Power Intelligence Center database and primary and secondary research.

Scope

– Analyze market trends for the power market in the global arena

– Review of deal trends in wind, fossil fuels, solar, hydro, biopower, geothermal, energy efficiency, energy storage, energy infrastructure, and nuclear energy markets.

– Analysis of M&A, Equity/Debt Offerings, Private Equity, Venture Financing and Partnerships in the power industry

– Summary of power deals globally in the last six months

– Information on the top deals that took place in the power industry

– Geographies covered include – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South & Central America, and Middle East & Africa

– League Tables of financial advisors in M&A and equity/debt offerings. This includes key advisors such as Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, and Goldman Sachs

Reasons to Buy

– Enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.

– Find out the major deal performing segments for investments in your industry.

– Evaluate the types of companies which are entering into partnership or licensing agreements; divesting and acquiring assets.

– Identify companies that are aggressively looking to raise capital in the market

– Evaluate niche therapy areas that are receiving majority of the upfront and milestone payments in the pharmaceutical industry.

– Identify the key venture capitalists, who are financing the pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

– Evaluate the clinical development stages where majority of the partnerships and licensing agreements are happening.

– Do deals with an understanding of how competitors are financed, and the mergers and partnerships that have shaped the pharmaceutical industry.

– Identify growth segments and opportunities in each region within the industry.

– Look for key financial advisors where you are planning to raise capital from the market or for acquisitions within the industry.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.primemarketreports.com/energy-and-natural-resources/power-mergers-acquisitions-investment-trend-annual-review-market-2020-438

Table of content

1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Power Industry, Global, Deals Summary

2.1 Power Industry, Global, Deals Analysis, 2020

2.2 Power Industry, Global, Deals Analysis, 2020 by Quarter

2.3 Power Industry, Global, Number of Deals by Type, 2020

2.4 Power Industry, Global, Top Deals by Value, 2020

2.5 Power Industry, Global, Top Deals, Summaries, 2020

2.6 Power Industry, Global, Top Deal Makers, 2020

3 Power Industry, Global, Deals Summary, by Type

3.1 Power Industry, Global, Deals by Type, 2016-2020

3.2 Power Industry, Global, Mergers and Acquisition Deals, 2020

3.3 Power Industry, Global, Asset Transaction Deals, 2020

3.4 Power Industry, Global, Asset Finance Deals, 2020

3.5 Power Industry, Global, Project Finance Deals, 2020

3.6 Power Industry, Global, Self Funded Projects, 2020

3.7 Power Industry, Global, Equity Offering Deals, 2020

3.8 Power Industry, Global, Debt Offering Deals, 2020

3.9 Power Industry, Global, Private Equity Deals, 2020

3.10 Power Industry, Global, Venture Capital Deals, 2020

3.11 Power Industry, Global, Partnership Deals, 2020

4 Power Industry, Global, Deals Summary, by Sector

4.1 Power Industry, Global, Solar Deals, 2020

4.2 Power Industry, Global, Wind Deals, 2020

4.3 Power Industry, Global, Biopower Deals, 2020

4.4 Power Industry, Global, Fossil Fuels Deals, 2020

4.5 Power Industry, Global, Hydro Deals, 2020

4.6 Power Industry, Global, Energy Efficiency Deals, 2020

4.7 Power Industry, Global, Energy Infrastructure Deals, 2020

4.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.primemarketreports.com/energy-and-natural-resources/power-mergers-acquisitions-investment-trend-annual-review-market-2020-438

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.primemarketreports.com/