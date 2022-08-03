Powder River Basin Shale in the United States of America (USA), 2021 – Oil and Gas Shale Market Analysis and Outlook to 2025

Powder River Basin Shale in the United States of America (USA), 2021 – Oil and Gas Shale Market Analysis and Outlook to 2025

Summary

The Powder River Basin is one of the top 10 resource plays in the United States. This asymmetric trough covers Northeast Wyoming and Southeast Montana for approximately 250 miles and is 100 miles wide. Converse, Campbell, Natrona and Johnson counties in the Wyoming and Powder River county in Montana are the top five crude oil and gas producing counties in the Powder River Basin.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.primemarketreports.com/report-sample/united-states-usa-us-powder-river-basin-shalethe-of-america-oil-gas-shale-market-2021-2025-507

In 2019, production from this shale reached almost 213 thousand barrels of oil per day (mbd) and 992 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) of natural gas. However, Covid-19 outbreak in 2020 caused 30% drop in crude oil production and 28% drop in natural gas production during March – May 2020. However, in June 2020 production somewhat recovered to 182 mbd and 957 mmcfd of crude oil and natural gas respectively, but since then was declining with an average of 1% rate on a monthly basis. However, Powder River basin was relatively less affected by the downturn when compared to other major plays. By end of 2022, the production of the both the commodities are expected to exceed the 2020 level, while by 2025 is it forecasted to increase further at faster pace observed during 2019.

Scope

The report analyses crude oil and natural gas appraisal and production activities in the Powder River Basin shale play in US. The scope of the report includes –

– Comprehensive analysis of crude oil and natural gas historical production and outlook during 2018-25

– Detailed information of impact on well development, permits and deals against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic

– In-depth information of well productivity and well completion parameters across the Powder River Basin

– Analysis of net acreage of top companies, planned capital expenditure, as well as crude oil and natural gas reserves and production stats in this play

– Up-to-date information on major mergers and acquisitions across the Powder River Basin from 2019 to 2021

Reasons to Buy

– Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights into the Powder River Basin in the US

– Plan your strategies based on economic viability and expected developments in the Powder River Basin.

– Keep yourself informed of the latest M&A activity in across Powder River Basin

– Identify opportunities and challenges across Powder River Basin

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.primemarketreports.com/energy-and-natural-resources/united-states-usa-us-powder-river-basin-shalethe-of-america-oil-gas-shale-market-2021-2025-507

Table of content

Table of Contents

1. Overview

1.1 Powder River Basin, Recent Developments and Trends

2. Powder River Basin, Introduction

2.1 Powder River Basin, Formation Overview

3. Powder River, Production and Activity Overview

3.1 Powder River Basin, Production Analysis, 2018-2020

3.2 Powder River Basin, COVID-19 Impact on Production

3.3 Powder River Basin, Production Outlook, 2021-2025

3.4 Powder River Basin, Drilling Activity

3.5 Well profile

4. Permian Basin, Competitive Benchmarking

4.1 Powder River Basin, Major Companies with Prominent Presence, 2021

4.2 Powder River Basin, Financial Standings of Major Companies

4.3 Powder River Basin, Operational Performance of Leading Operators

4.4 Powder River Basin, Completion Parameters, 2019-21

4.5 Powder River Basin, Plans of Major Companies

4.6 Powder River Basin, Cost Trends, March 2021

5. Powder River Basin, Analysis of Bankrupt Companies

5.1 Chesapeake Energy

6. Powder River Basin, Associated Infrastructure

6.1 Pipelines

7. Mergers and Acquisition Activity in the Powder River Basin, 2019-2021

7.1 Overview of M&A Activity

7.2 Major Acquisitions

8. Appendix

8.1 Abbreviations

8.2 Methodology

Contact Us

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.primemarketreports.com/energy-and-natural-resources/united-states-usa-us-powder-river-basin-shalethe-of-america-oil-gas-shale-market-2021-2025-507

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.primemarketreports.com/